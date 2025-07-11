Fans of ‘Cheers’ Actor Stunned by Killer Family Revelation

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

I’ll admit it—before I tried the celebrity and supermodel-approved NuFace Facial contouring device for myself, I was pretty skeptical about its merits—some beauty editors have claimed that the tools give them an instant facelift-like effect in just five minutes. In general, I tend to think that there aren’t very many non-injectable or in-office treatments (e.g., neurotoxins like Botox and dermal fillers like Juvederm) capable of contouring the cheekbones and slimming the jawline. But once I finally tried the microcurrent-powered facial tool myself back in 2020, I was pleasantly surprised by the results. I’ve been a loyal NuFace advocate ever since.

The NuFace Facial Toning devices are definitely an investment piece (there are several models to choose from, ranging from about $200 to $500 a pop), but if you’ve been meaning to get your hands on one but are hesitant about the hefty price tag, now’s your time to take the plunge. Select NuFace devices, attachments, and skincare are up to 30 percent off for Amazon Prime Day—one of the best deals on the brand that I’ve seen to date.

TRINITY+ Starter Kit Smart Advanced Facial Toning Kit Down from $500 See At NuFace $ 346 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Two long-term aestheticians founded NuFace, and each of the brand’s devices harnesses the contouring and lifting anti-aging powers of microcurrent technology. This modality helps deliver instant and long-term results by stimulating blood flow for an instant glow and toning your facial muscles for a more chiseled look and instant lift. Some people see an instant lifted and firmed effect after just a few passes, but you’ll see the best results after a few weeks of regular use.

NuFace devices very rarely go on sale (especially for this deep of a discount), so this isn’t a sale to hold back on if you’re looking to save. Run—don’t walk.

For more Amazon Prime Day scores, Click Here >