Father of Georgia School Shooting Suspect Arrested

The father of the 14-year-old suspect in the Apalachee High School shooting on Wednesday was arrested, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said on Thursday night.

Colin Gray, the 54-year-old father of Colt Gray, was charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree murder, and eight counts of cruelty to children.

The charges stem from “knowingly allowing his son, Colt, to possess a weapon,” Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Chris Hosey said at a press conference on Thursday night.

Gray previously told investigators he purchased the guns his son used for the shooting as a holiday present in December 2023, CNN reported.

Hosey also confirmed that the Bureau investigated reports of “other students making threats today at various schools around our state.” Investigators “acted swiftly” and made arrests, Hosey said, but offered no other details about the threats.

The deadly shooting in Winder, Georgia left two students and two teachers dead, as well as nine more people injured.

The nine injured students and teachers will “make a full recovery,” Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith said at the press conference. “Several of them are still in the hospital, some have been released,” he added.

