Father of Five’s Body Found in Sewer After Six-Day Search
GRIM
A father of five’s body has been found in a sewer drain in Detroit, Michigan, after he was missing for six days, WXYZ Detroit reports. Jermaine Fairley was shot during a fight that broke out during a funeral reception on Jan. 27, according to his mother, Tamika Fairley. Fairley was transported in his own car, but later that day police found the vehicle empty and ablaze. A search was launched for Fairley. On Friday, police received an anonymous tip that Fairley’s body was in a sewer drain on Detroit's West side. On a GoFundMe organized by the victim’s mother, she wrote, “Jermaine was so loving and genuine, he truly did not deserve this. He leaves behind 5 young children who loved him dearly.” The Detroit police are searching for two persons of interest in the case. They have not been publicly named, but Fairley referenced her son’s “‘So Called’ friends,” in her GoFundMe post. “I hope that justice is served, I hope they get caught and I hope they get put away," Fairley told WXYZ Detroit.