Father-of-Four Killed Wife, Parents While Kids at School
FAMILY TRAGEDY
Police say a father-of-four shot and killed his wife and mother at different New York locations before finding his father at a shooting range and killing him as well before turning the gun on himself. The body of Erik Bergum was found alongside that of his father, Mark Bergum, at an outdoor shooting range in Newstead, northeast of Buffalo. Sheriff John Garcia said that led police to the discovery of the bodies of Erik Bergum’s wife, Mary Beth, and his mother, Nancy Bergum, at two separate homes in the town of Clarence. Erik Bergum left a note in his car detailing the shooting, authorities said, but did not include a motive. Eastern Hills Church Pastor Patrick Jones told WIVB that a fund had been set up to support the four children who have lost both their parents and their grandparents.