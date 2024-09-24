Father of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Sentenced for DUI
‘INTENSE SUPERVISION’
A judge sentenced Patrick Mahomes Sr., father of the superstar Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, to 10 days in jail for driving under the influence of alcohol in February. After serving his time, Mahomes will remain on probation for five years—and spend the first under “intense supervision.” He is also required to attend Alcoholics Anonymous courses, and his license will be suspended for a year. The drunk driving charge, to which Mahomes pleaded guilty on Aug. 27, was his third. He was pulled over by police on Feb. 23 and tested at a blood alcohol content content of 0.23, nearly three times the legal limit. The elder Mahomes told KCTV5 that he was pleased with the outcome and that he hasn’t had a drink since he was arrested. “Hopefully it will enlighten someone else to take these measures and make sure this doesn’t happen again,” he said. Like his son, Mahomes was a professional athlete—he pitched for six different MLB teams between 1992 and 2003.