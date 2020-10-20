Father of Kid in Beheaded Teacher’s Class Exchanged Text Messages With Suspected Killer

CHEAT SHEET
The father of a student in teacher Samuel Paty’s class exchanged texts with the teenager who later beheaded Paty outside the Paris school on Friday, according to French reports. The father had started an online campaign against Paty after the history teacher showed students controversial cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad from Charlie Hebdo magazine. The unnamed father has been arrested and is being investigated for an “assassination in connection with a terrorist enterprise.” Paty’s suspected killer, 18-year-old Abdullah Anzorovi from Chechnya, had no known link to the school apart from the texts exchanged with the father. He was fatally shot by police after the beheading.