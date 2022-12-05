Father of Murdered Idaho Student Kaylee Goncalves Reveals His Theory on the Killing
‘ENTRY AND EXIT POINT’
The emotional father of one of the four students murdered while they slept in their off-campus home spent the weekend revealing his theories on what happened as the investigation moves into its third week—and shared his fears that the “story is going cold.” Steven Goncalves, the father of 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves, first appeared alongside wife Kristi on Fox News to explain the alleged discrepancies in method by which his daughter and her best friend, 21-year-old Madison Mogen, were killed. “I’ll cut to the chase – their means of death don’t match. Their points of damage don’t match,” he said. Then, on Sunday, he reappeared, telling Fox and Friends he believes the killer’s entry and exit point is key to the murder. That entrance – a sliding glass door or window on the second floor of the home – meant the killer had to deliberately make the decision to move up towards Kaylee and Madison. “I’m not a professional, so I want to specify that, but they’ve said the entry point was the slider or the window. It was the middle floor. So, to me, he doesn’t have to go upstairs,” Goncalves said. “His entry and exit are available without having to go upstairs or downstairs. Looks like he probably may have not gone downstairs. We don’t know that for sure, but he obviously went upstairs. So I’m using logic that he chose to go up there when he didn’t have to.” Goncalves said he no longer feels “confident,” over the police the investigation, “And that’s why I push the envelope and say a little bit more. I hate to be that guy, but, you know…everybody has a job and a role to play and this is my role as the parent.”