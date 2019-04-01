Father of Fifth-Grader Who Died After Classroom Fight: ‘I’m Here to Find Justice’
The father of Raniya Wright, the fifth-grade girl who was killed last week after a fight in her South Carolina classroom, said at a Monday press conference that he’d received very little information from officials about his daughter’s death, The Greenville News reports. “I’m here to find justice for my daughter,” Jermaine Van Dyke said. The conference comes days after Wright was first injured at Forest Hills Elementary School. She died two days later, and her death is still under investigation. But Van Dyke claims that when he’s tried to contact school officials and law enforcement, they haven’t given him helpful information regarding the incident or the probe. His lawyer, Mark Peper, said Wright’s death could have been part of a systemic problem. “We’re still gathering the results of our investigation," he said, “but it’s been made pretty clear to us that there’s been a pattern of behavior over the last, really four or five years.”