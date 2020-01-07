Father of Serial Rapist Says His Son’s Punishment ‘Fits His Crimes’
The father of Reynhard Sinaga, the most prolific rapist in British history, said his son’s punishment “fits his crimes” after he received a life sentence on Monday, which includes a minimum of 30 years in prison. Saibun Sinaga, speaking out for the first time, told BBC Indonesia, “We accept the verdict. His punishment fits his crimes. I don't want to discuss the case any further.” The identity of the 36-year-old PhD student from Indonesia was unmasked after he was found guilty of 159 sexual offences against 48 men, all of whom he reportedly drugged and then assaulted in his Manchester apartment. Police say they have evidence that Sinaga targeted at least 190 victims. Judge Suzanne Goddard QC described Sinaga as an “evil serial sexual predator who preyed upon young men,” adding that he would “never be safe to be released.” His friends described him as “nice, meek, and inoffensive” and popular among the gay scene in Manchester.