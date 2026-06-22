Father of Two Identified as Victim of Tragic MSG Fall

A 51-year-old man who fell to his death Saturday night at Madison Square Garden while attending a Goose concert has been identified as a father of two. Paul Kueker and his wife were celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary when their night took an unexpected and tragic turn. “He has two children, a beautiful wife, and he took care of me like I was a piece of gold,” Kueker’s mother, Patricia Finelli, tearfully told the New York Post. The victim’s mother also reported that her son left to use the bathroom and never returned, concerning his wife, who was later informed by police of what had happened. The Connecticut resident and senior manager at Smartcon fell from the Chase Bridge in the famous New York City arena at around 10 p.m. as the concert was ongoing. “Paul meant the world to everyone at Smartcon,” general manager William Brown said following Kueker’s death. The members of Goose were unaware of the incident until after the commencement of their 16-song setlist around midnight. “We are deeply saddened and heartbroken to learn of the tragic event that occurred at tonight’s show,” said a statement posted to the band’s official Instagram account. “We extend our deepest sympathy to everyone affected.”