Baseball Card for Fauci’s Awful Pitch Smashes Sales Records
HOME RUN
A baseball card produced by Topps NOW featuring Dr. Anthony Fauci’s first pitch at the Washington Nationals’ opening game smashed previous sales records for the company. The card, which was only available for 24 hours, sold 51,512 cards. The prior record holder was a card of Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s first hit, which sold 19,396 copies. Fauci’s card describes the infectious disease expert as an “ardent Washington Nationals fan” and depicts the comically terrible pitch that sailed far to the left of his mark. “Topps prides itself on capturing the unique moments of the MLB season, one baseball card at a time, and Dr. Fauci’s inclusion in this year’s Topps NOW cards is just one way in which we are highlighting the uniqueness of the 2020 season,” said Topps communications manager Emily Kleiss.