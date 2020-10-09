Fauci Gets Blunt: ‘We Had a Superspreader Event at the White House’
NO DUH
Top infectious-disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci on Friday said the thing we’ve all assumed since the White House coronavirus outbreak: The Rose Garden ceremony for Amy Coney Barrett was a “superspreader event.” “It was in a situation where people were crowded together, not wearing masks,” Fauci told CBS News Radio. “We had a superspreader event at the White House. The data speak for themselves.” At least 34 people tied to President Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus in recent days, many of whom attended the Sept. 26 Rose Garden ceremony. Images from the event showed maskless attendees sharing hugs and shaking hands without social distancing. Fauci on Friday yet again emphasized the importance of wearing masks, especially since many infections are spread through people who are asymptomatic carriers of the virus.