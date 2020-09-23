Fauci Overshadows Trump on Time Magazine’s List of 100 Most Influential People
THE GOOD DOCTOR
Dr. Anthony Fauci has become an unlikely Time cover star after being named on the magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people. Writing for the magazine, late-night TV-show host Jimmy Kimmel lauded the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, saying he “refuses to be pressured by politicians,” and adding: “We are all fortunate to have a man of his wisdom, experience, and integrity to help us navigate these difficult waters.” Trump, who has frequently clashed with Fauci on how the nation should deal with the coronavirus pandemic, also makes the list—but his entry is, well, a bit less glowing. Brian Bennett, White House correspondent for Time, wrote that Trump “downplayed the severity of COVID-19 early on, refused for months to wear a mask, and pressured government scientists to change their recommendations.”