Fauci Rolls Eyes at Tucker Carlson’s Latest Vaxx Conspiracy: ‘I Don’t Know What He’s Talking About’
GIVE ME STRENGTH
Somehow, over a year into the coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Anthony Fauci still manages to summon the energy to swipe away conspiracy theories from the misinformation goblins at Fox News. In the latest installment of his increasingly weary responses to Tucker Carlson, Fauci addressed the Fox News host’s enormously stupid claim that vaccines don’t work. The nation’s top infectious-diseases expert told CNN: “That’s just a typical crazy conspiracy theory. Why would we not tell people if it doesn’t work? Look at the data. The data are overwhelming.” Fauci went on to say that tens of thousands people took part in trials that showed each approved vaccine overwhelmingly protects people from severe COVID-19. “I don’t have any idea what he’s talking about,” Fauci went on, saying that Carlson’s comments are “not helpful to the public health of this nation.”