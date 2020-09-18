Fauci: Bars and Restaurants Should Remain Closed to Stop Spread of Coronavirus
‘CRYSTAL CLEAR’
As states continue reopening businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic, the country’s leading infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci recommended that bars and restaurants remain closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. “Bars are a really important place of spreading of infection. There’s no doubt about that,” Fauci said in an interview on MSNBC. “And that becomes particularly important if you happen to be in an area where there’s a high degree of community spread.” Fauci referenced a study conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that found people who tested positive for COVID-19 were nearly twice as likely to have dined at a restaurant in the two weeks before coming down with the virus. “Those are things that are crystal clear,” Fauci said.