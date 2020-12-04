Fauci Says He Accepted Biden’s Offer to Serve as Chief Medical Adviser ‘on the Spot’

CHEAT SHEET
We’re going to be seeing a lot more of Anthony Fauci when Joe Biden enters the White House in January. The president-elect revealed to CNN Thursday night that he had asked Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, to stay on and also serve as his chief medical adviser. On Friday morning, Fauci confirmed he had said yes. Speaking on NBC News’ Today show, Fauci said he accepted Biden’s offer “on the spot,” and backed Biden’s plan to ask all Americans to wear masks during the first 100 days of his administration. Fauci has had a rocky relationship with President Donald Trump during the pandemic, and has been forced to correct many of the president’s false claims about the coronavirus.