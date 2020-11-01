Fauci Says He Avoids West Wing Because of ‘All the Infections There:’ WaPo
STEERING CLEAR
Dr. Anthony Fauci is avoiding the White House because it’s a coronavirus hotspot, The Washington Post reports. The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said he attends meetings of the White House Coronavirus Task Force virtually because of “all the infections there.” He said the group has diminishing influence over the president despite a rising number of infections and deaths nationwide. Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) made similar comments in early October, saying he had not been to the White House since August. Fauci also offered a backhanded compliment to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who said last week on CNN, “We’re not going to control the virus.” Fauci remarked, “I tip my hat to him for admitting the strategy.”