Fauci: I Haven’t Briefed President Trump in Two Months
When the nation is shattering records for new coronavirus cases almost every day, it would probably be wise for a president to ask their top infectious-disease expert what the hell is going on. But Dr. Anthony Fauci says he hasn’t seen President Trump in person since June 2, and hasn’t briefed him for two months. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, sat down for a virtual lunch with the Financial Times. Chowing down on a self-made turkey and provolone sandwich, Fauci explained that he no longer has direct contact with the president, but added that he’s “sure” his urgent messages to Trump are passed along. He also appeared to confirm reports that the White House is preventing him from appearing on TV, saying: “I have a reputation... of speaking the truth at all times and not sugar-coating things. And that may be one of the reasons why I haven’t been on television very much lately.” Elsewhere in the interview, Fauci let out a cough but assured FT questioner Hannah Kuchler: “That’s not COVID, that’s my sandwich.”