Fauci Says He Opened Envelope Full of Supicious Powder
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s top infectious disease expert, was mailed an envelope of unidentified powder at some point in the Trump administration, he told The New York Times in an interview published Sunday. Fauci said the powder was later tested, and revealed to be harmless. “I just looked at it all over me and said, ‘What do I do?’” he told the Times. “The security detail was there, and they’re very experienced in that. They said, ‘Don’t move, stay in the room.’” The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Fauci added that he’d been receiving Secret Service protection since last March, having become the centerpiece of conspiracy theories related to the virus.