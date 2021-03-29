Fauci: Trump’s Dumb ‘LIBERATE’ Tweets Felt Like a Punch to the Chest
EMERGENCY ROOM
It feels like Dr. Anthony Fauci is just beginning to process the trauma of having to simultaneously deal with a pandemic and Donald Trump. Talking on CNN’s coronavirus special “COVID War: The Pandemic Doctors Speak Out,” President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser described the visceral reaction he had to some of the insanely irresponsible tweets from Biden’s predecessor. Fauci singled out a string of Trump tweets urging Democratic governors to “LIBERATE” states from pandemic measures, explaining: “The thing that hit me like a punch to the chest was then all of a sudden he got up and said ‘Liberate Virginia, Liberate Michigan,’... And I said to myself, ‘Oh my goodness. What is going on here?’” He added: “It shocked me because it was such a jolt to what we were trying to do.” At the time, Trump told supporters in Virginia that their 2nd Amendment rights were “under siege,” which some saw as an attempted call to arms.