Fauci: U.K. Should’ve Waited Longer Before Approving Pfizer’s Vaccine
‘WE HAVE THE GOLD STANDARD’
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top immunologist, wishes the United Kingdom waited more time before approving Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, he told CBS’s Major Garrett in an episode of Garrett’s podcast, The Takeout, set to be released on Friday. “We have the gold standard of a regulatory approach with the FDA. The U.K. did not do it as carefully and they got a couple of days ahead,” Fauci told Fox News on Thursday. “I think if we did any less, we would add to the already existing hesitancy on the part of many people to take the vaccine because they’re concerned about safety or they’re concerned that we went too quickly.” He added that he would be willing to be vaccinated on camera in order to prove its safety, joining British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the list of prominent politicians volunteering to do so.
Fauci will also remain at his post as Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in the Biden administration, he told Garrett. Fauci has been in contact with Biden’s transition team, according to ABC’s Ben Siegel, though his meetings have been separate from fellow White House task force member Dr. Deborah Birx.