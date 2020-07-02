CHEAT SHEET
Fauci: The Coronavirus May Have Mutated to Be More Infectious
During its rapid spread throughout the world, the new coronavirus may have mutated into a more infectious version of itself, Dr. Anthony Fauci said in an interview Thursday. The head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said, “The data is showing there’s a single mutation that makes the virus be able to replicate better and maybe have high viral loads. We don’t have a connection to whether an individual does worse with this or not; it just seems that the virus replicates better and may be more transmissible.” Though multiple studies have documented the mutation, it is not a certainty that COVID-19 will spread faster or become more deadly—“there’s a little dispute about it,” Fauci added.