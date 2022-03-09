CHEAT SHEET
Faulty Engine Forced Trump’s Plane to Make Emergency Landing
Former President Donald Trump’s plane was forced to make an emergency landing on Saturday about a half hour into his flight after a speech in New Orleans thanks to an engine failure. The plane’s pilot cut the flight—which was headed to Palm Beach, Florida—short, opting to return to the New Orleans airport. A recording obtained by Politico showed that the pilot and air traffic officials had characterized the landing as “emergency in nature.” Another plane was eventually found for the ex-president, who had just given a speech at a retreat hosted by the Republican National Committee.