Faye Dunaway Fired From Broadway-Bound One-Woman Play
Faye Dunaway has been fired from her starring role in a one-woman play about Katharine Hepburn that was bound for Broadway this season. The producers of the show, titled Tea at Five, announced Dunaway’s removal, without explanation, in a statement on Wednesday. “The producers of ‘Tea at Five’ announced today that they have terminated their relationship with Faye Dunaway,” the statement read. “Plans are in development for the play to have its West End debut early next year with a new actress to play the role of Katharine Hepburn.” Rumors that Dunaway is difficult to work with have long plagued the Oscar-winning actress.