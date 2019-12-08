Arkansas Officer ‘Ambushed and Executed’ Sitting in Patrol Car

Read it at NBC News
Stephen Carr, an Arkansas patrol officer, was “ambushed and executed” by a gunman on Saturday night while sitting in his cruiser at a police department parking lot. The Fayetteville Police Department said that the suspect is identified as 35-year-old London Phillips, who was shot and killed by two officers who heard the gunshots behind the police station and confronted the gunman. Both Phillips and Carr died at the scene, according to police. The Fayetteville Police Department called Carr a “HERO” in a Facebook post, and said that he “served our community with dedication and professionalism for the past 2 ½ years.”