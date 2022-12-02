FBI Agent Found Not Guilty of Attempted Murder in Subway Shooting
FREE TO GO
An FBI agent accused of attempting to murder a man during a 2020 altercation on a moving metro train was found not guilty on Friday. Eduardo Valdivia, 37, was acquitted of several charges, including attempted second-degree murder and first-degree assault. Prosecutors alleged that the off-duty FBI agent shot a passenger aboard a Metro Red Line train near D.C. on Dec. 15, 2020 after a “verbal exchange.” The passenger, who was not identified in court, suffered several gunshot wounds—but he ultimately survived. Valdivia’s lawyer argued that the FBI agent was on his way to work when the maskless passenger “engaged in threatening and aggressive behavior” and ultimately prompted his client to open fire. Following the incident, the FBI agent was suspended without pay, but his employment status was not clear after Friday’s verdict.