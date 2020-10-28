FBI Agents Association Urges Trump, Biden to Keep Chris Wray
EMBATTLED
The 14,000 active and retired FBI special agents that make up the influential FBI Agents Association called on President Trump and rival Joe Biden to allow embattled FBI Director Christopher Wray to finish out his ten-year term. As The Daily Beast first reported, Trump has discussed firing Wray should he win re-election, and Democratic-aligned national security figures have discussed getting rid of Trump appointees should Biden win. “While the President can remove an FBI Director, doing so could lead to instability and damage to the Bureau’s operations, which is why Congress intended to insulate the position of Director from political whims,” Association President Brian O’Hare wrote in letters to both Trump and Biden released Wednesday. Wray’s term is not slated to expire until 2027.