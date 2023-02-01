CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    FBI Agents Search Biden’s Rehoboth Beach Home for Classified Docs

    ANOTHER ONE

    Asta Hemenway

    Politics Reporting Fellow

    President Joe Biden, followed by US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), US Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), and US Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ), walks to board Air Force One at John F. Kennedy (JFK) International Airport in New York City.

    Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty

    FBI agents were searching President Joe Biden’s Rehoboth Beach home again Wednesday, Biden’s personal lawyer Bob Bauer said in a statement, despite lawyers searching the home last month and finding no classified documents. Bauer said the Justice Department’s planned search on Wednesday had Biden’s “full support” and cooperation. “Under DOJ’s standard procedures, in the interests of operational security and integrity, it sought to do this work without advance public notice, and we agreed to cooperate. The search today is a further step in a thorough and timely DOJ process we will continue to fully support and facilitate. We will have further information at the conclusion of today's search,” Bauer said. Classified documents have so far been found at Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware, home and at his former think-tank in D.C.

    Read it at ABC News