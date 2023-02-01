FBI Agents Search Biden’s Rehoboth Beach Home for Classified Docs
ANOTHER ONE
FBI agents were searching President Joe Biden’s Rehoboth Beach home again Wednesday, Biden’s personal lawyer Bob Bauer said in a statement, despite lawyers searching the home last month and finding no classified documents. Bauer said the Justice Department’s planned search on Wednesday had Biden’s “full support” and cooperation. “Under DOJ’s standard procedures, in the interests of operational security and integrity, it sought to do this work without advance public notice, and we agreed to cooperate. The search today is a further step in a thorough and timely DOJ process we will continue to fully support and facilitate. We will have further information at the conclusion of today's search,” Bauer said. Classified documents have so far been found at Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware, home and at his former think-tank in D.C.