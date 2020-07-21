FBI Agents Storm Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder’s Farm Over $60 Million Bribes Scandal
FBI agents were reported to be at the farm of Ohio GOP House Speaker Larry Householder over what authorities say is related to $60 million in bribes allegedly paid to a state official and associates. FBI Special Agent Chris Hoffman and U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio David DeVillers are expected to brief the press on Tuesday afternoon regarding the incident. Perry County Sheriff Sgt. Brandon Forester told local reporters that his department had provided support for the FBI but were given no further details. Householder is the first Ohio lawmaker in 60 years to win back the speakership after leaving due to term limitations, which he did in 2019 after serving from 2001 to 2004. Householder is a farmer, businessman, and politician and is considered to be one of the three most powerful politicians in Ohio who influence how the state spends more than $140 billion annually.