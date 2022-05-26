FBI Agents Who Dropped the Ball on Nassar Case Won’t Be Charged
OFF THE HOOK
Two FBI agents who botched the investigation into pedophile gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar won’t be charged, the Department of Justice said Thursday as it concluded its third investigation into the agents’ conduct. The first agent, Michael Langeman, was accused of being slow to act on reports about Nassar’s behavior, including writing a report of a key victim’s interview more than a year after it happened. He then lied to investigators “in an effort to minimize or excuse his errors,” the review found. The other agent, Jay Abbott, was also accused of being slow to act and of pursuing a job with USA Gymnastics at the same time he was looking into Nassar. Dozens of gymnasts were abused in the time the agents sat on the allegations. The DOJ said it would stand by its decision not to bring federal charges but that it didn’t “in any way reflect a view that the investigation of Nassar was handled as it should have been, nor in any way reflects approval or disregard of the conduct of the former agents.”