FBI Analyst Sent Eerily Prophetic Email Warning Months Before Capitol Riot
‘Keep Your Head On A Swivel’
An FBI intelligence analyst emailed colleagues days after the 2020 election to warn of the potential for a violent uprising, according Politico. The Nov. 9 email—sent two days after news networks called the race for Joe Biden—and warned agents about the rising popularity of the so-called Stop the Steal movement. The subject line read: “Far-Right Chatter re Election Results.”
The email, obtained by watchdog group Property of the People, suggests that law enforcement had prior knowledge about the likelihood of a violent insurrection. The FBI analyst warned recipients to “keep your head on a swivel” as #StopTheSteal hashtags gained traction. The analyst seemingly prophesied the Capitol riot, raising concerns that as baseless voter fraud theories circulated, “counterprotests and violence will likely ensue.” The email closed with a bleak warning: “As the nation remains in flux and strongly divided, please stay focused and safe.”