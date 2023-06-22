FBI Analyst Who Hoarded Classified Docs Like Trump Gets Four Years
STRIKING SIMILARITIES
An ex-FBI analyst who hoarded hundreds of classified national defense documents in her home for years—a case with striking similarities to that of former president Donald Trump’s own legal saga—was sentenced to almost four years Wednesday for violations of the Espionage Act, the Justice Department confirmed. Kendra Kingsbury worked for different squads in the Kansas City Division of the FBI between 2004-2017, and kept 386 classified documents at various locations throughout her home. “I cannot fathom why you would jeopardize our nation by leaving these types of documents in your bathtub,” Bough told Kingsbury in court, according to The Kansas City Star. Some of the records were related to al Qaeda members on the African continent, including a suspected associate of Usama bin Laden, authorities said. Kingsbury pleaded guilty on Oct. 13 last year to two counts of unlawfully retaining documents related to the national defense. She had top secret security clearance with access to both national defense and classified information. Despite the similarities to Trump’s case, there are also some differences, The Daily Beast’s Jose Pagliery tweeted—noting that Trump is facing more counts of the same crime.