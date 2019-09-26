CHEAT SHEET
FBI and Port Authority Investigating $300K in Cash Missing From JFK Airport
Over $300,000 of a cash shipment has disappeared from a Delta flight bound for Florida from John F. Kennedy International Airport. The FBI and Port Authority police are now investigating the missing cash, NBC New York reports. Two law enforcement officials told NBC New York that the money was part of a large shipment made from an armored car company to the airport, but it’s unclear whether the cash was stolen while it was being loaded onto the plane or before it arrived at the airport. There are no suspects in the potential heist at this time, and no clear indication as to what happened to the money.