Michigan Man Accused of Plotting Terrorist Attack on Synagogue
Read it at CBS News
The FBI has arrested a man who allegedly planned a terrorist attack against a synagogue in Michigan, new court documents reveal. On Friday, agents took into custody Seann Patrick Pietila, a far-right extremist who had allegedly planned to use guns and improvised explosives to attack a Synagogue in East Lansing, CBS News reported. Pietila planned the attack, which he posted about on Instagram, to coincide with the anniversary of the 2019 mass shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand, court documents said. An FBI search of Pietila’s home turned up several guns—among them a shotgun, rifle and handgun—along with knives, skull masks and a Nazi flag. He faces a charge of interstate communication of threats.