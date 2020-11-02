‘Put Trump in a Cage’: FBI Arrests Florida Man for Alleged Threats Against President
‘MISSION FOCUSED’
The FBI has arrested a Saint Lucie, Florida, man after he allegedly threatened President Trump, according to a federal criminal complaint unsealed in Florida. Using the Twitter handle @King_Wood, Jeffrey A. Wood allegedly tweeted, “We are gonna kill everyone in the US govt. then put Trump in a cage and put him on display in an evil freak show…” in August. After FBI agents interviewed Wood at his home in September, Wood allegedly took to Twitter again to issue more threats against a broader array of federal targets. In an October tweet, Wood allegedly threatened to turn the Pentagon into “a smoldering hole in the ground” should the Defense Department deploy forces to Washington, D.C., and warned that “I don’t take pleasure in killing people...I do it because it is necessary.” Federal agents arrested Wood on Oct. 29 after a family member told the FBI that Wood had said he was “mission focused” and had withdrawn $600 from his bank account to purchase an Amtrak ticket to Washington, D.C. He is charged with communicating interstate threats.