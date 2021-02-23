CHEAT SHEET
FBI Arrests Kentucky Nurse, Husband in Connection With Capitol Riot
A Kentucky nurse who said she was fired after participating in the Jan. 6 riot in the U.S. Capitol has been arrested by the FBI along with her husband, the agency announced Tuesday. Lori and Thomas Vinson, of Owensboro, are facing charges including impeding government conduct and knowingly entering a restricted area. In January, Lori Vinson told several local news stations that she indeed had participated in the insurrection, which she said cost her her job at the Evansville, Indiana hospital she worked at. “The FBI showed up here and after speaking to me said you’re not going to be hearing from me again,” Lori Vinson told local ABC affiliate WEHT in January. “I’m not upset that I stood up for what I thought was right.”