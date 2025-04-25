FBI’s Kash Patel Crows About Dramatic Arrest of State Judge

A circuit judge has been arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) at a courthouse in Milwaukee and charged with helping an undocumented immigrant avoid arrest after he appeared in her courtroom.

FBI Director Kash Patel posted on X Friday, saying that authorities believe Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan “intentionally misdirected federal agents away” from the man, Mexican immigrant Eduardo Flores Ruiz.

Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed the arrest.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I can confirm that our @FBI agents just arrested Hannah Dugan – a county judge in Milwaukee – for allegedly helping an illegal alien avoid an arrest by @ICEgov," she wrote.

“No one is above the law,” Bondi added.

He was at the courthouse for a pre-trial conference on three misdemeanor battery charges when Immigration and Customs Enforcement swooped in, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

While some sources have reported that Dugan hid the defendant and his attorney in a jury deliberation room, the Sentinel said its sources have denied this: Rather, while immigration officials spoke with the chief judge, Dugan showed the pair through a private hallway into a public area.

Patel quickly deleted his post; it is not clear why. The message had said that Dugan, 65, had been charged with obstruction.

“Just NOW, the FBI arrested Judge Hannah Dugan out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin on charges of obstruction—after evidence of Judge Dugan obstructing an immigration arrest operation last week,” Patel wrote. “We believe Judge Dugan intentionally misdirected federal agents away from the subject to be arrested in her courthouse, Eduardo Flores Ruiz, allowing the subject—an illegal alien—to evade arrest.”

Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan, shown during a candidate forum in 2016. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel/USA TODAY NETWORK/Imagn

A spokesperson for the U.S. Marshals Service confirmed Dugan’s arrest, Politico reported.

Flores Ruiz appeared before Dugan for a pre-trial conference on April 18. ICE agents arrived at the Milwaukee County Courthouse on the same date with an arrest warrant, the Sentinel reported.

ICE agents then went to Dugan’s courtroom on the sixth floor, where they were asked for a warrant, according to an email Chief Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Carl Ashley sent to other district court judges. The April 18 email did not name the defendant.

ICE agents showed their identification and the warrant.

“They were asked to go to Chief Judge’s office. They complied. They presented a warrant, which we copied,” Ashley’s email said, adding that agents were asked to wait until the hearing had finished.

Ashley said their actions “were consistent with our draft policies, but we’re still in the process of conferring on the draft.”

Dugan, however, reportedly responded to the email alleging that “a warrant was not presented in the hallway on the 6th floor.”

FBI Director Kash Patel deleted his X post about the drama. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Flores Ruiz reportedly ran away from ICE, according to a complaint.

“Task force members located FLORES-Ruiz outside the courthouse and approached him. FLORES-Ruiz then ran from the task force members and was eventually apprehended a short distance away,” the complaint stated, according to ABC.

“Thankfully, our agents chased down the perp on foot and he’s been in custody since, but the Judge’s obstruction created increased danger to the public,” Patel’s post said.

Dugan is in her ninth year as a Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge, an elected position. Her current judicial term expires in 2028.