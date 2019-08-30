CHEAT SHEET
THWARTED
FBI Arrests New York Man for Allegedly Plotting ISIS-Inspired Knife Attack in Queens
The FBI has arrested a 19-year-old man they say wanted to conduct an ISIS-inspired knife attack in Queens, NBC News reports. In text messages with an undercover agent, the suspect allegedly claimed he wanted to carry out an attack using a knife and also posted in an online chatroom about plans to commit an attack, law enforcement officials told NBC. He allegedly ordered a knife through the undercover agent, and when he went to pick it up, he was arrested by law enforcement, a senior law enforcement official told NBC. The man was under constant surveillance by the FBI and law enforcement authorities, and did not post a danger to the community, authorities said. The suspect, identified as a Queens resident who was born in Pakistan, is expected to be arraigned Friday in Brooklyn Federal Court.