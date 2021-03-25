CHEAT SHEET
FBI Arrests Proud Boy Brothers on Capitol Riot Charges
Two Oregon brothers were arrested Wednesday for their participation in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. Matthew Leland Klein, 24, and Jonathanpeter Allen Klein, a 21-year-old self-described Proud Boys member, are charged with destruction of government property, conspiracy, and entering a restricted building, six counts in all. Both allegedly assisted members of the mob in scaling the wall to the Capitol’s terrace. As they and others allegedly broke into the Capitol building itself, they shouted “proud of your fucking boy,” according to the FBI. According to Oregon Public Broadcasting, the brothers had attended a number of rallies put on by the Proud Boys in their home state prior to the attempted insurrection. Both remain detained.