    FBI Arrests Trump-Appointed Former State Department Aide in Connection With Capitol Riot

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter/Editor

    Eric Baradat/Getty

    The FBI has arrested a former State Department aide appointed by Donald Trump on charges arising from the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Federico Klein, who also worked on Trump’s 2016 campaign, was arrested in Virginia, Politico reports. Klein is the first member of the Trump administration to face charges from the attempted insurrection, though it is unclear what specific allegations he faces. More than 300 people have been charged in connection with the storming of the Capitol that followed a speech by Trump where he flogged the false claim that he had won the November 2020 election.

