FBI Arrests Two Men Over Harvard Medical School Explosion
BREAKTHROUGH
Two Massachusetts men are in custody following an explosion that shook Harvard University’s medical campus early Saturday morning. Authorities had been searching for two individuals seen running from the Goldenson Building, which houses the school’s neuroscience research labs, moments after the blast. Surveillance footage circulated by investigators showed one person wearing a gray ski mask, and the other in a face mask and black hoodie. The explosion, which resulted in minimal damage and no injuries, is thought to have been “intentional,” feds say. Officials have not yet disclosed the names of the two men detained Tuesday. Harvard officials expressed relief that the situation was contained quickly and emphasized the campus remains secure. The blast comes amid a turbulent year for Harvard staff and students, who’ve found themselves at the forefront of the MAGA administration’s ongoing overhaul of higher education. University representatives have spent several months negotiating a substantive financial agreement aimed at reinstating full federal support for the school and resolving its continuing legal disputes with the White House.