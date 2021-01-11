FBI: Does Anyone Know the Confederate Flag Guy From the Capitol Riot?
COME FORWARD
It was one of the most shocking images of the Trumpist storming of the U.S. Capitol last week—a bearded man, making no attempt to disguise his identity, brazenly strolling around the building while brandishing a Confederate flag. But, despite the fact that his face was splashed across the front pages of newspapers around the world last week, the FBI hasn’t yet been able to identify the man, and it’s now appealing to the public for their help. On its website, the FBI posted four images of the man, including a close-up of his face, and appealed for “assistance in identifying individuals who made unlawful entry into the United States Capitol Building.” According to former CIA counterterrorism analyst Aki Peritz, intelligence agents believed that they had identified the man—but it turned out to be a false positive.