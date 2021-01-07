FBI Asks for Help Identifying Trumpists Who Stormed Capitol
LOCK THEM UP
Did you recognize any of the pro-Trump rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday? Well, the FBI wants your help. In an appeal published on its website early Thursday morning, the agency wrote: “The FBI is seeking information that will assist in identifying individuals who are actively instigating violence in Washington, D.C. The FBI is accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting and violence in the U.S. Capitol Building and surrounding area.” The agency set up a form for people to submit “information, photos, or videos” that could help identify any of the thousands of people who rioted on Wednesday. “Our goal is to preserve the public’s constitutional right to protest by protecting everyone from violence and other criminal activity,” said the statement. There were only 52 arrests made on Wednesday, according to D.C. police.