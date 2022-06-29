CHEAT SHEET
FBI Basquiat Raid Leads to Museum Director’s Ouster
On Tuesday, Aaron De Groft lost his job as the director of the Orlando Museum of Art after a dustup with law enforcement: Last Friday, the FBI seized 25 paintings attributed to Jean-Michel Basquiat, but whose authenticity has since come into question, from the museum. The exhibition displaying the paintings, “Heroes & Monsters: Jean-Michel Basquiat,” had been the subject “of an inappropriate email correspondence sent to academia concerning the authentication of some of the artwork in the exhibition,” Orlando Museum of Art board chairwoman Cynthia Brumback said in a statement.