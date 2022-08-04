Feds Charges Cop Who Lied in Breonna Taylor Search Warrant Application

The FBI has arrested and charged Joshua Jaynes, the former Louisville Metro Police Department detective who lied on the search warrant application that let officers raid Breonna Taylor’s home. The disastrous “no-knock” raid in March 2020 ended up with Taylor dead.

WAVE3 reported that Jaynes was arrested early Thursday morning and is charged with federal civil rights violations.

In the search warrant, Jaynes wrote that he “verified with a U.S. Postal Inspector” that Taylor’s ex, whom police suspected of dealing drugs, had been receiving mail at her address. However, an internal investigation found that Jaynes had not verified the information himself, but rather relied on another officer’s false word. He was fired from the department in Jan. 2021.

More to come