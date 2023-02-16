Federal Agents Checked University of Delaware for Classified Biden Docs: CNN
SO NICE, THEY DID IT TWICE
The FBI carried out two searches at the University of Delaware this year as part of an investigation into President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents, according to a Wednesday report from CNN. A source familiar with the matter told the outlet that the searches took place with the consent and the cooperation of the president’s legal team. Agents retrieved materials from two locations on campus on two different days, the source said, adding that though the materials did not appear to have classified markings, the bureau was reviewing them. The White House declined to comment to CNN, referring queries on to the Justice Department. The searches zeroed in on the two batches of documents: papers Biden donated to the university in recent years, and those stemming from his tenure in the U.S. Senate between 1973 and 2009. The collection is made up of more than 1,850 boxes of records, and is not currently open to the public, according to the university’s website.