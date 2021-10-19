FBI Raids Russian Billionaire Oleg Deripaska’s D.C. Mansion
‘COURT AUTHORIZED’
FBI agents ransacked Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska’s Washington D.C. home on Tuesday morning, the FBI confirmed the to The Daily Beast. “The FBI is conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity at that location. We have no further information to provide at this time.” The Daily Beast reported in 2019 that his seven-bedroom, 11-bathroom D.C. home had been sitting conspicuously vacant. Deripaska, an oil tycoon and pal of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was one of two dozen Russian big-wigs sanctioned by the Treasury Department in mid-2018 for money laundering. The department accused him of “threatening the lives of business rivals, illegally wiretapping a government official, and taking part in extortion and racketeering.” Deripaska unsuccessfully sued over the sanctions.
Deripaska is perhaps best known in the U.S. for his ties to Paul Manafort, Trump’s former campaign chairman who was convicted of fraud.