    FBI Dangles $10K Reward for Girls Do Porn Fugitive

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Last year, in the middle of a civil trial, one of the owners of the Girls Do Porn website vanished. Michael Pratt, a New Zealander, remained a fugitive as 22 women who say they were coerced into making videos were awarded a $12.7 million judgment—and as federal prosecutors obtained a sex-trafficking indictment against him. Now, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune, the FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. “I’m happy to see that they are continuing to press to try and arrest this guy,” Ed Chapin, who represents the victimized women, told the newspaper.

