Domestic Extremism Investigations Almost Double in a Year
‘PERSISTENT THREATS’
A new report from the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI on Thursday detailed that domestic violent extremism investigations nearly doubled from 2020 to 2021, with the FBI investigating 1,400 cases in 2020 and 2,700 in 2021. The report, which was released almost two years late without explanation, noted that much of the surge came after the insurrection at the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. “One of the most significant terrorism threats to the Homeland we face today is posed by lone offenders and small groups of individuals who commit acts of violence motivated by a range of ideological beliefs and/or personal grievances,” the report said. “Of these actors, domestic violent extremists represent one of the most persistent threats to the United States today. These individuals are often radicalized online and look to conduct attacks with easily accessible weapons.”