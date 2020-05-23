FBI Director Orders Probe of Michael Flynn Investigation
FBI Director Christopher Wray announced Friday that he’s ordered an internal review of the agency’s investigation into former Trump adviser Michael Flynn. Wray said the review, to be conducted by the Bureau's Inspection Division, is intended to “determine whether any current employees engaged in misconduct” and “identify any improvements that might be warranted” in FBI policies and procedures. While Attorney General Bill Barr tasked St. Louis U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen with examining the Flynn case earlier this year, Wray said the new internal review will “complement” Jensen’s review. The move comes after the Justice Department sparked controversy by moving to drop the charges against Flynn, whom President Trump and his allies have long portrayed as the victim of an anti-Trump witch hunt. Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to federal investigators during the Russia investigation but later sought to withdraw his plea, has already seized on the DOJ’s motion to dismiss; his lawyers filed a motion earlier this week asking a federal appeals court to shut down the case against him.